Reopen Rock Task Force asks local business to take ‘Stay Safe Pledge’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Reopen Rock Task Force is inviting businesses to take part in a new “Stay Safe Pledge” initiative.

“The program provides a tangible way for Rock County businesses to show they are doing all they can to support a safe reopening and move from Phase 2 to Phase 3. This is all the more critical as Rock and other Wisconsin counties are experiencing a recent and alarming increase in COVID-19 cases,” according to the community-led task force.

Reopen Rock Stay Safe Pledge participants will receive two window clings to identify their business as a Stay Safe location. They will also have access to an online toolkit and downloadable graphics designed to help build awareness of the measures being taken to keep the county safe, healthy and open. There is no cost to participate.

“The Reopen Rock Stay Safe Pledge is designed to give customers confidence that your Rock County business is committed to meeting the criteria outlined by state and local authorities, and consistently focused on putting employee and customer safety first,” Reopen Rock Task Force Co-Chair and Lanair Products CEO Barry Brandt said.

By participating in the pledge program and displaying the window clings, businesses offer a simple and immediate way for consumers to identify businesses that are involved.

To register for the Stay Safe pledge program, businesses complete a brief form online.

Reopen Rock’s website provides up-to-date information and support for businesses and consumers. It includes helpful local, state and national resources, and welcomes businesses and consumers to reach out with COVID-19 related questions via the website or by emailing info@reopenrock.com. The Reopen Rock Task Force ensures that questions are routed appropriately and answered quickly.

