Advertisement

Reopen Rock Task Force asks local business to take ‘Stay Safe Pledge’

To register for the Stay Safe pledge program, businesses complete a brief form online.
Reopen Rock Task Force
Reopen Rock Task Force(Reopen Rock Task Force)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Reopen Rock Task Force is inviting businesses to take part in a new “Stay Safe Pledge” initiative. 

“The program provides a tangible way for Rock County businesses to show they are doing all they can to support a safe reopening and move from Phase 2 to Phase 3. This is all the more critical as Rock and other Wisconsin counties are experiencing a recent and alarming increase in COVID-19 cases,” according to the community-led task force.

Reopen Rock Stay Safe Pledge participants will receive two window clings to identify their business as a Stay Safe location. They will also have access to an online toolkit and downloadable graphics designed to help build awareness of the measures being taken to keep the county safe, healthy and open. There is no cost to participate.

“The Reopen Rock Stay Safe Pledge is designed to give customers confidence that your Rock County business is committed to meeting the criteria outlined by state and local authorities, and consistently focused on putting employee and customer safety first,” Reopen Rock Task Force Co-Chair and Lanair Products CEO Barry Brandt said.

By participating in the pledge program and displaying the window clings, businesses offer a simple and immediate way for consumers to identify businesses that are involved.

To register for the Stay Safe pledge program, businesses complete a brief form online.

Reopen Rock’s website provides up-to-date information and support for businesses and consumers. It includes helpful local, state and national resources, and welcomes businesses and consumers to reach out with COVID-19 related questions via the website or by emailing info@reopenrock.com. The Reopen Rock Task Force ensures that questions are routed appropriately and answered quickly.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony sponsors Breast Cancer Awareness event

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
To self-schedule your mammogram online, use OSF MyChart.

News

Boone Co. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 1,035 have recovered and 24 have died.

News

Several charged in City Hall protest

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Six people were arrested on various charges when they failed to relocate to a designated protest area, police said.

News

City of Rockford announces trick-or-treat hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Carry hand sanitizer with you and stay home if you are sick,” according to the city of Rockford.

Latest News

News

Ill. adds 1,617 COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 29 – October 5 is 3.4 percent.

News

Public health officials in Illinois urge everyone to get flu vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The more people vaccinated against flu, the more people protected from flu, according to the IDPH.

News

Anheuser-Busch donates 375K ounces of hand sanitizer in support of state elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘We’re happy to help ensure it is a clean and safe election for voters. Thank you for voting!’

News

Rockford University releases fall enrollment numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This fall, Rockford University has 924 full-time undergraduate students, a 10 percent increase year-over-year.

News

Beloit schools sticking with distance learning for Term 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Students in Beloit will not be returning to the classroom for at least the rest of the year..

News

Driver rescued after vehicle goes into water in Roscoe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Witnesses say an employee from TruGreen Lawn Care saw the vehicle in the water.