ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine today with west winds 10 - 15 MPH and highs in the middle 70′s. More Sunshine through the weekend with highs well above normal. We should be seeing highs 67/66 degrees over the next 7 days and on many accounts we will easily see the 70′s. Next chill to move in the middle to end of next week.

