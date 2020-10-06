OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony sponsors Breast Cancer Awareness event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center has teamed up with the American Cancer Society to host the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer experience in Rockford.

Individuals can enjoy a pinwheel garden dedicated to survivors at Rock Valley College. This garden will be displayed on Friday, Oct. 9 starting at 5 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m., according to OSF HealthCare

Funds raised from this Making Strides event will help support breast cancer research, patient care programs, public awareness and community outreach to continue battling this deadly disease.

“Early detection and regular screenings are vital when it comes to breast cancer,” Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad, Medical Director, Oncology Services, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care said. “We encourage these annual screenings to begin at age 40, but younger if there is a history in your family. Early detection can save your life. OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center now makes it even more convenient to schedule your mammogram with our new self-scheduling option.”

Breast cancer is still the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and the mortality rate for black women is 40 percent higher than white women, according to OSF HealthCare.

ACS has invested $69 million in multiyear research grants focused on breast cancer nationwide and invested more than $14 million in cancer research locally focusing on prevention, treatment and survivorship to help reduce the burden of breast cancer, according to OSF HealthCare.

“We saw a decline in breast cancer death rates between 1989 to 2017 thanks to early detection and better treatments,” Michael Ziener, Illinois Executive Director of the American Cancer Society said. “But since the onset of the pandemic, the number of mammograms being performed has dropped 87 percent. Getting your annual screening is critical.”

To self-schedule your mammogram online, you can use OSF MyChart or visit the OSF Saint Anthony website to learn more about Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.