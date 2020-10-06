Nominating petition forms for Rock Valley College Board of Trustees now available

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nominating petition forms for the April 6, 2021 election for Rock Valley College Board of Trustees are now available.

Forms may be downloaded here or picked up in the office of the Vice President of Financial Services, at 3301 N. Mulford Rd. at the Support Services Building, on any business day between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to Rock Valley College.

At this election, two board members shall be elected for a term of six years each, according to Rock Valley College.

A candidate’s petition must be filed in the same office no earlier than 8:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, and no later than 4:30 p.m., Monday, Dec, 21. Candidates' names will appear on the election ballot in the order in which their nominating papers are received in the office of the Vice President of Financial Services. A mask must be worn at all times while on the RVC campus, according to Rock Valley College.

To be eligible to serve, a candidate must be, on the date of election, a citizen of the United States, at least 18-years-old, a resident of the State of Illinois and the community college district for at least one year immediately preceding the election, and a registered voter.

Elections are nonpartisan and board candidates are not required to indicate a political party affiliation. Candidates should be aware of financial conflict-of-interest limitations set forth in the Community College Act and any other applicable statues, according to Rock Valley College.

Nominating papers may be filed by the candidate in person, by mail or by an agent. They consist of the following:

- Nominating petitions signed be at least 50 voters residing within the district. Petitions must be securely bound together with pages numbered consecutively and each page must carry the notarized signature of the petition circulator.

- Statement of Candidacy, which includes a request that the candidate’s name be placed on the official ballot, the address of the candidate, the office sought, and a statement that the candidate is qualified for the office and has filed (or will file before the close of the petition filing period) a statement of economic interests as required by the Illinois Governmental Ethic Act.

- A receipt from the county clerk showing the candidate has filed the statement of economic interests as noted above. The receipt does not need to accompany the nominating petitions when filed, but must be filed before 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

In the event a lottery must take place to determine the order of the names on the ballot, it will be held on Dec. 23, at 9 a.m. in the Support Services Building, Conference Room 1300, according to Rock Valley College.

Further information on becoming a candidate in the April 6 board election may be obtained by contacting Rock Valley College at 921-4441, or the Illinois State Board of Elections.

