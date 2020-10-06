Advertisement

Newlyweds of four days killed in plane crash in Colorado

The plane crashed in Ingram Basin just east of Telluride Monday afternoon.
The plane crashed in Ingram Basin just east of Telluride Monday afternoon.(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A newlywed husband and wife from Florida were departing Telluride, Colorado after getting married in the town just days prior when their private plane crashed in the mountains Monday afternoon, killing them both.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO), Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, both of Port Orange, Florida, were identified as the deceased victims in the crash. They were the only passengers on the plane at the time.

The two eloped in Telluride on October 1 and were celebrating their honeymoon in the area, which they documented online for friends and family.

Both worked in the airline industry according to the sheriff’s office, and Sivyllis was a United Airlines pilot and was also a flight instructor.

The privately-owned Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft they were flying in was found crashed in Ingram Basin east of Telluride on Monday afternoon. It had departed the Telluride Airport at approximately 12:45 p.m. and was believed to have crashed as soon as 10 to 15 minutes after takeoff. The couple was headed back to Florida with a possible stop in Oklahoma to refuel when it went down.

Search operations to recover the bodies started around 4:30 p.m. on Monday and concluded around 6:25 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be handling the investigation of the crash.

