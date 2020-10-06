Advertisement

Ill. adds 1,617 COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 29 – October 5 is 3.4 percent.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with 32 additional deaths.

A Winnebago County man in his 80′s, a woman in her 100′s and a Boone County woman in her 90′s were among the additional deaths.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:

•  Boone County: 1 female 90′s

•  Bureau County: 1 male 80′s

•  Clinton County: 1 female 70′s

•  Coles County: 2 males 70′s

•  Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 2 males 70′s, 3 females 80′s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90′s

•  DeKalb County: 1 male 80′s

•  DuPage County: 1 male 30′s, 1 male 70′s

•  Grundy County: 1 male 60′s

•  Kane County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

•  Lake County: 1 male 40′s

•  Logan County: 1 female 80′s

•  Marion County: 1 male 70′s

•  Monroe County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

•  Pike County: 1 female 90′s

•  Richland County: 1 male 80′s

•  Schuyler County: 1 female 60′s

•  St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s

•  Tazewell County: 1 male 80′s

•  Will County: 1 female 70′s

•  Winnebago County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 100+

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 305,011 cases, including 8,836 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 29 – October 5 is 3.4 percent. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,513 specimens for a total of 5,974,469.  As of Monday night, 1,673 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 384 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public health officials in Illinois urge everyone to get flu vaccine

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The more people vaccinated against flu, the more people protected from flu, according to the IDPH.

News

Anheuser-Busch donates 375K ounces of hand sanitizer in support of state elections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘We’re happy to help ensure it is a clean and safe election for voters. Thank you for voting!’

News

Rockford University releases fall enrollment numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This fall, Rockford University has 924 full-time undergraduate students, a 10 percent increase year-over-year.

News

Beloit schools sticking with distance learning for Term 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Students in Beloit will not be returning to the classroom for at least the rest of the year..

Latest News

News

Driver rescued after vehicle goes into water in Roscoe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Witnesses say an employee from TruGreen Lawn Care saw the vehicle in the water.

News

Rockford restaurants adapt to new dining restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
Lucha Cantina and Sam's Pizza say they heavily rely on carryout orders to keep customers served during the pandemic.

News

Beloit firefighter, other city employee test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city of Beloit has had a total of nine city employees to test positive for COVID-19 between May and Oct. 6.

News

Eastbound lanes on 4800 block of Spring Creek Road closed Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through all work zones.

News

Winnebago County Health Department evaluates mitigation strategies, positivity rate reaches 10.5 percent

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Dr. Sandra Martell said the health department received complaints for 30 out of the 1,500 permitted businesses in Winnebago County.

News

51 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. since Saturday, additional death

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 1,017 have recovered and now 24 have died after the death of a 90-year-old.