Ill. adds 1,617 COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with 32 additional deaths.

A Winnebago County man in his 80′s, a woman in her 100′s and a Boone County woman in her 90′s were among the additional deaths.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:

• Boone County: 1 female 90′s

• Bureau County: 1 male 80′s

• Clinton County: 1 female 70′s

• Coles County: 2 males 70′s

• Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 2 males 70′s, 3 females 80′s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90′s

• DeKalb County: 1 male 80′s

• DuPage County: 1 male 30′s, 1 male 70′s

• Grundy County: 1 male 60′s

• Kane County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

• Lake County: 1 male 40′s

• Logan County: 1 female 80′s

• Marion County: 1 male 70′s

• Monroe County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

• Pike County: 1 female 90′s

• Richland County: 1 male 80′s

• Schuyler County: 1 female 60′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 80′s

• Will County: 1 female 70′s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 100+

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 305,011 cases, including 8,836 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 29 – October 5 is 3.4 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,513 specimens for a total of 5,974,469. As of Monday night, 1,673 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 384 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.