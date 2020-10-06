Hononegah wins first boys golf regional title since 2015

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The coronavirus pandemic certainly has created some challenges for athletes and athletic directors this fall. However, everything seemed normal at Elliot Golf Course on Tuesday as Hononegah beat out seven other teams to capture its first boys' golf regional championship since 2015.

The Indians edged out conference rival Guilford by one stroke to win the Class 3A regional title. Hono was led by Cade Bastian. The junior finished fourth overall shooting a 79.

Team Leaderboard

Hononegah - 328* Guilford - 329* DeKalb - 331 Harlem - 345 Auburn - 346 East - 349 Hampshire - 364 Jefferson - 445

Individual Leaderboard

Brett Paeglow (DeKalb) - 75 (Medalist)* Zach Burfoot (Harlem) - 75* Alex Ferry (Auburn) - 78* Cade Bastian (Hononegah) - 79 Danny Franzene (DeKalb) - 80* Jarrett Briesen (Hononegah) - 80 Conner Knuth (Guilford) - 81 Lucas Grall (Guilford) - 82 Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 83 Jake Shiels (Guilford) - 83

*=Advances to sectionals

