Advertisement

Hononegah wins first boys golf regional title since 2015

Hononegah junior Cade Bastian tees off during the IHSA Class 3A regional tournament at Elliot Golf Course in Rockford on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Hononegah junior Cade Bastian tees off during the IHSA Class 3A regional tournament at Elliot Golf Course in Rockford on Tuesday, Oct. 6.(WIFR)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The coronavirus pandemic certainly has created some challenges for athletes and athletic directors this fall. However, everything seemed normal at Elliot Golf Course on Tuesday as Hononegah beat out seven other teams to capture its first boys' golf regional championship since 2015.

The Indians edged out conference rival Guilford by one stroke to win the Class 3A regional title. Hono was led by Cade Bastian. The junior finished fourth overall shooting a 79.

Team Leaderboard

  1. Hononegah - 328*
  2. Guilford - 329*
  3. DeKalb - 331
  4. Harlem - 345
  5. Auburn - 346
  6. East - 349
  7. Hampshire - 364
  8. Jefferson - 445

Individual Leaderboard

  1. Brett Paeglow (DeKalb) - 75 (Medalist)*
  2. Zach Burfoot (Harlem) - 75*
  3. Alex Ferry (Auburn) - 78*
  4. Cade Bastian (Hononegah) - 79
  5. Danny Franzene (DeKalb) - 80*
  6. Jarrett Briesen (Hononegah) - 80
  7. Conner Knuth (Guilford) - 81
  8. Lucas Grall (Guilford) - 82
  9. Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 83
  10. Jake Shiels (Guilford) - 83

*=Advances to sectionals

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Packers say no fans at home games while virus rampant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Packers have played two of their eight scheduled home games already. They don’t have another home game until Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sports

Rodgers, Tonyan lead Packers to 30-16 victory over Falcons

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tonyan caught three of Aaron Rodgers' four touchdown passes, Za’Darius Smith recorded three sacks and the Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Sports

James Robinson continues to produce despite Jaguars’ third straight loss

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The Rockford native recorded his third straight game with at least 100 total yards from scrimmage.

Sports

No rally this time as Foles struggles, Bears lose to Colts

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Facing a smothering defense, the Chicago Bears had difficulty coming up with yards — let alone points — in a 19-11 defeat.

Latest News

Sports

LA Kings acquire D Määttä from Blackhawks for F Morrison

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Finnish blueliner had four goals and 13 assists in 65 games for Chicago before adding three goals and three assists in nine playoff games.

Sports

Watt wins individual title as Boylan earns NIC-10 boys’ championship

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The Titans won their fourth straight conference championship.

Sports

Final round of the NIC-10 Boys Golf Championship

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT

Sports

J-Hawk Girls Swimming Invite

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT

Sports

Jefferson makes adjustments, hosts annual J-Hawk Invite

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
School officials were able to pull off a swimming rarity this fall by hosting a nine-team invitational.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.