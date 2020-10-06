Freeport: Area businesses explore solar energy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greater Freeport Partnership teams up with ComEd and Trajectory Energy Partners to discuss solar energy for small businesses and how it could save them money.

Pretzel City Solar is already under construction, just outside Freeport’s city limits. The groups hosting the event hope businesses will also see the benefits and invest in the green energy project.

“We will see them starting to generate electricity by January or February of this year,” Josh Bushinsky, with Trajectory Energy Partners said.

Representatives of Trajectory Energy Partners say this is a viable option for businesses that can’t install solar panels. This project allows you to buy into it. Let someone else build and expand the farm, and still get a share of the power it creates.

“Essentially, you would never pay more for your subscription to community solar than what you would get in credit on what your subscription size produced on a bill period,” Paul Miller representing ComEd said.

“Solar and wind are actually the fastest growing occupation according to Bureau of Labor Statistics,” Bushinsky said.

