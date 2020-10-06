Eastbound lanes on 4800 block of Spring Creek Road closed Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford Public Works staff will close the two eastbound lanes on the 4800 block of Spring Creek Road on Wednesday morning.

Beginning just east of Welsh Road, the lanes will be closed for tree work starting at 7 a.m. Traffic control will be in place. Drivers may want to consider using an alternate route during this time.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through all work zones. Work is expected to take a few hours and will be complete by end of the day Wednesday.

