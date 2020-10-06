Driver rescued after vehicle goes into water in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A person driving a vehicle went into the water at Yacht Club Estates in Roscoe on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say an employee from TruGreen Lawn Care saw the vehicle in the water and pulled the driver out at around 9:30 a.m.

The photos and video were provided to WIFR by Judy Mattson.

