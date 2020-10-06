City of Rockford announces trick-or-treat hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hours for trick-or-treating in Rockford were announced by the city government on Tuesday afternoon.

The hours are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, as long as groups are 10 or less from the same household.

Face coverings must be worn by everyone over the age of two who can medically tolerate it. This includes those handing out candy.

The city asks those participating to maintain social distance from other groups.

HALLOWEEN 2020: Below are guidelines for Trick or Treating within the City of Rockford • Hours for Trick or Treating in... Posted by City of Rockford Government on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

“Carry hand sanitizer with you and stay home if you are sick,” according to the city of Rockford.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.