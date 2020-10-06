Beloit schools sticking with distance learning for Term 2

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Students in Beloit will not be returning to the classroom anytime soon. On Tuesday, the School District of Beloit announced it would stick with distance learning for its second term, which runs through late January.

In a letter to students' families, Interim Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser empathized when them, stating he understands how the decision will affect their lives. However, he assured them the “health, safety, and wellbeing of our students, families, and staff during this unprecedented time continues to be my priority with each decision I make.”

Keyser explained that the district set specific guidelines before students could resume in-person learning. Those standards cover transportation abilities, school capacity, and COVID-19 measures for the county. The metrics he cited included a decreasing 14-day average percentage of tests that are positive and for that percentage to stand at less than five percent.

“That is not our current environment at this time,” he said.

On Friday, the Rock Co. Health Dept. announced the recent surge of new coronavirus cases in the county had reached the point it was not able to keep up with contact tracing and that it had entered its crisis standards of practice.

Keyser went on to assure families that the district would “continue to deliver consistent, high-quality curriculum and assignments” via the Seesaw app for elementary students and Google Classroom for middle and high schoolers.

School staff plan to be at the Beloit Public Library on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help students and families with their iPads and apps. No appointment will be necessary and Spanish interpreters will be available.

Keyser also reminded them that the district has set up the Safe to Learn website for updates, tutorials, and COVID-19 resources. He added that his weekly letters will continue and will be posted on the Superintendent’s website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.