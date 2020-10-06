Beloit firefighter, other city employee test positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Two city of Beloit employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

One employee is a firefighter working for the City of Beloit Fire Department, according to the city of Beloit in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

“We have completed contact tracing, and this individual had no public exposures through the individual’s position as a firefighter. The firefighter was wearing full personal protective equipment, including an N95 mask, on the last shift this individual worked,” the city of Beloit said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the city has quarantined several other firefighters who were in close proximity to the infected firefighter. As a result, the city of Beloit will occasionally have modified staffing levels until they can return the employees to duty. The city is collaborating with neighboring communities to ensure there is adequate coverage during those times, according to the city of Beloit.

Another city of Beloit employee recently tested positive for COVID-19. Contract tracing confirmed that this employee had no exposure with the general public through work.

The employees will remain isolated under the guidance of the public health agency in the employees' county of residence. For privacy reasons, the city will not be disclosing additional details about the individuals' identities.

The city of Beloit has had a total of nine city employees to test positive for COVID-19 between May and Oct. 6.

