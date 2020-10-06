Advertisement

Apple expected to reveal new iPhone Oct. 13

It should have 5G capabilities
Apple is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.
Apple is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple fans have been waiting for a date. Now they have one.

The tech giant is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.

Apple has sent out invitations for an event on that date. Its title reads, “Hi, Speed.”

Apple is likely to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultra-fast wireless network.

Apple usually announces new iPhones in September.

But this year, Apple took the unusual step of using its September event to show off other products rather than its latest iPhones.

This year’s iPhone launch was delayed after the pandemic disrupted supply chains.

Apple previously said new iPhones would be shipped slightly later than normal this year.

Next week’s event starts at 1 p.m. ET and can be livestreamed on Apple’s website.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois recreational marijuana sales break another record in Sept.

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
So far this year, recreational pot dispensaries in Illinois have sold nearly 9.5 million marijuana products worth a total of more than $431 million.

News

Rockford Public Schools remote system ClassLink experiences nationwide outage

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The remote learning system the Rockford Public School District uses goes down nationwide, leaving dozens of remote learners in the dark.

News

RPS remote learning service experiences nationwide outage

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

102-year-old woman who never missed a vote casts her mail-in ballot in full PPE

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By CAITLIN O'KANE
Lumpkin is very well-informed about the mail-in ballot process.

News

St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The McCloskeys also were featured speakers on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Latest News

National

Doug Jones on VP Debate

Updated: 33 minutes ago

National

Doug Jones on Trump COVID

Updated: 37 minutes ago

National Politics

President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations tweeting late this afternoon that he's ending talks on the issue.

National Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election; stocks drop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid.

National

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.