Anheuser-Busch donates 375K ounces of hand sanitizer in support of state elections

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anheuser-Busch produced and donated nearly 375,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to polling locations across Illinois for this November’s General Election.

The donation is part of a broader program in collaboration with the National Association of State Election Directors, the National Association of Secretaries of State and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where the brewer is donating more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer to election offices across the country.

“Working alongside Anheuser-Busch and the state of Illinois, G&M is proud to be able to support this year’s election process,” Adam Vitale, President, G&M Distributors said. “We’re happy to help ensure it is a clean and safe election for voters. Thank you for voting!”

Over the summer, Anheuser-Busch leveraged its production capabilities to produce hand sanitizer at its Baldwinsville, New York and Los Angeles, California breweries. The brewer teamed up with local wholesaler partner, G&M Distributors Inc., and delivered the sanitizer locally to support polling locations and election offices.

“As a leading U.S. employer, Anheuser-Busch is committed to uniting our communities, strengthening our democracy and encouraging even greater participation in the political process. One part of this commitment is shifting our production capabilities to donate hand sanitizer so that election officials and voters throughout the country can take part in a safe election this fall.” Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer, Anheuser-Busch said. “We like to say that ‘beer is bipartisan’ and we are proud to step up and serve our communities during this election season.”

Anheuser-Busch first began producing and distributing hand sanitizer earlier this year to help accommodate the growing need among its employees, partners and communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring, the brewer donated more than 500,000 8 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer to community organizations – including emergency management agencies, food banks and healthcare systems — across 20 states and Washington D.C.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.