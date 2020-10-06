Advertisement

Administration official: Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Miller is the top White House aide.
NBC News (MGN)
NBC News (MGN)(WKYT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus, he said Tuesday.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine,” Miller said in a statement.

He is the latest official caught up in an outbreak at the White House that has seen at least 10 others test positive.

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, is Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director. She already had coronavirus several months ago and tested negative again on Tuesday morning. She traveled with Pence to Salt Lake City ahead of the vice presidential debate scheduled for Wednesday, but left the trip Tuesday out of an abundance of caution, per an official.

Devin O’Malley, Pence’s press secretary, said on Twitter Tuesday night that the vice president had tested negative earlier in the day.

Stephen Miller’s diagnosis is likely to fuel new scrutiny of the White House’s decision to decline offers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help investigate the outbreak at the complex and to begin contact tracing of those who attended events with the President.

“The White House has plans and procedures in place that incorporate current CDC guidelines and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure and has established a robust contact tracing program led by the White House Medical Unit with CDC integration,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

