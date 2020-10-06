Advertisement

218 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co., positivity rate at 10.2%

This brings the total number of cases to 6,903 from 6,685 on Monday.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 6,903 from 6,685 on Monday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 10.2 percent.

“All data are provisional and subject to change. For more info, visit: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19,” the Winnebago County Health Department said.

The total deaths now stand at 156 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.5 percent recovery rate.

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

64 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 166 cases of COVID-19, 46 among teachers and staff with 120 from students.

