Uber to help voters get to polls

In September, Uber announced a commitment to help get folks registered to vote.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Uber is announcing efforts to help move people to the polls for the upcoming November election.

“Uber believes every eligible American citizen should have access to vote and the company knows it is uniquely positioned to help move people to the polls. That’s why they’ve been working hard to ensure everyone, regardless of what barriers they face, has access to vote,” according to Uber.

“In August, I wrote in the New York Times that we would help every driver and delivery person register to vote—and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber said. “We hope that by giving people the ability to easily register to vote and request an absentee ballot via the Uber and Uber Eats apps, independent workers—and everyone who uses our platform—will have a stronger voice in our democracy. I know that Uber is uniquely positioned to help move people to the polls, so over the course of the next two months, we’ll work to ensure every American citizen, regardless of the barriers they face, can cast their vote.”

In 2016, 14 percent of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting. Uber is helping people find their polling locations with an in-app poll-finding feature and 50 percent off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip or $14 for the two trips). Once riders book their discounted ride, they’ll see the car icon featuring an American flag, according to Uber.

“Uber is proud to use their technology to help eligible Americans get safely to the polls this Election Day. As Election Day nears, voters will be able to access important information in the Uber and Uber Eats app,” Uber said.

If voters need help finding a way to vote safely and securely this year, they can listen to Uber’s Get Out the Vote podcast.

