The Christkindlmarket Chicago goes virtual

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Chicago’s biggest open-air Christmas markets will be going virtual this year. Organizers say they were forced to make a tough call, but had to prioritize people’s safety.

The Christkindlmarket has been in Chicago since 1996 typically held at the Daily Plaza but times are changing and the open air market is moving online to keep the community safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Market goers agree that safety is important but say they will miss the event.

“I love the crepes at The Christkindlmarket so I’m going to miss that tremendously. The ornaments and a lot of the international types of things are wonderful to have online,” said a frequent market-goer.

Starting Nov. 1 you can pre-order special items.

