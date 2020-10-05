Sun-splashed skies, warm temperatures to govern the week ahead
Multiple days with 80° temperatures remain a decent bet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as miserable an early October weekend was this past one was, the forecast over the coming week is about as nice as one could possibly expect as we proceed deeper into the month! The reversal of fortune got underway Monday, as temperatures warmed quickly following the day’s frosty start, due in large part to the unlimited sunshine illuminating our skies, as well as a gusty southwesterly wind, which at times, reached as high as 38 miles per hour.
While considerably less windy than Monday, Tuesday’s still set to have a bit of a breeze. More importantly, though, it’s to again feature a full complement of sunshine, allowing temperatures to warm further, likely reaching the lower 70s. This is to be just the start of a broken record of gorgeous days, which should prove much more conducive to outdoor dining compared to this past weekend.
Temperatures do tend to cool quickly during the evening hours this time of year, so bringing a light jacket with you to dinner wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world. But, for lunchtime diners, the jackets won’t be necessary at all. What will be, though, is the sunscreen. Sunburn’s not something we commonly discuss in October, but it can indeed still happen, and quite easily at that! Tuesday, and for the days that follow, for that matter, sunburn could still occur in less than a half an hour for those with the most sensitive skin tones.
For as nice as Tuesday will be, we’ll be genuinely spoiled come the end of the week, and continuing into the weekend. We remain confident that at least one, perhaps more than one 80° temperature will occur over much of the region, with Friday and Saturday the most likely candidates to do so, and Monday also in the conversation, should showers not interfere.
