Sun-splashed skies, warm temperatures to govern the week ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as miserable an early October weekend was this past one was, the forecast over the coming week is about as nice as one could possibly expect as we proceed deeper into the month! The reversal of fortune got underway Monday, as temperatures warmed quickly following the day’s frosty start, due in large part to the unlimited sunshine illuminating our skies, as well as a gusty southwesterly wind, which at times, reached as high as 38 miles per hour.

While considerably less windy than Monday, Tuesday’s still set to have a bit of a breeze. More importantly, though, it’s to again feature a full complement of sunshine, allowing temperatures to warm further, likely reaching the lower 70s. This is to be just the start of a broken record of gorgeous days, which should prove much more conducive to outdoor dining compared to this past weekend.

While this past weekend certainly wasn't conducive to outdoor dining, the week ahead most certainly will be! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures do tend to cool quickly during the evening hours this time of year, so bringing a light jacket with you to dinner wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world. But, for lunchtime diners, the jackets won’t be necessary at all. What will be, though, is the sunscreen. Sunburn’s not something we commonly discuss in October, but it can indeed still happen, and quite easily at that! Tuesday, and for the days that follow, for that matter, sunburn could still occur in less than a half an hour for those with the most sensitive skin tones.

Sunburn isn't the first thing we tend to think about in October, but it can still very much happen, so don't put the sunscreen away! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For as nice as Tuesday will be, we’ll be genuinely spoiled come the end of the week, and continuing into the weekend. We remain confident that at least one, perhaps more than one 80° temperature will occur over much of the region, with Friday and Saturday the most likely candidates to do so, and Monday also in the conversation, should showers not interfere.

Nine of the next ten days are to feature sunshine and dry conditions, and every one of the next ten days will feature temperatures well above normal! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

