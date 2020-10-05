Suicide awareness, benefit ride to be held for family of Sgt. Steven Corday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friends of a soldier in the Illinois Army National Guard who took his own life are trying to raise awareness about suicide through a benefit ride on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Sgt. Steven Corday left behind his wife, Yani, and son, Sebastian. The benefit ride will be three hours down and back to Plano.

There is also a GoFundMe to support the Corday family. It is at $9,495 of the $10,000 goal.

“The whole goal of this ride is to support the family and celebrate Steven’s life,” according to a Facebook event page. “Also, with this ride I want to raise awareness to suicide. My heart is hurting with this and I feel like this is my calling to help out the family. I really want to make this the biggest ride and make a memory for his family.”

The ride will start at noon Sunday at CherryVale Mall. You can find more information here.

