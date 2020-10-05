Stateline fire departments are serving up fire safety in the kitchen during fire prevention week.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - About a third of all house fires start in the kitchen and in honor of fire prevention week area fire departments share some safety tips.

“It’s something we all do. It’s something we are all around,” said Jon Reitman, Cherry Valley Fire Protection District Inspector.

Cooking is the number one cause of house fires and home fire injuries and experts say there are simple things you can do quickly to prevent a disaster.

“If you are using your stove we check our food regularly. We use that timer, that sound everyone hates we use that timer when we use that stove,” said Tim Brown, Rockford Fire Department.

“When you are using pans and pots have the lids close by. So in the event of a flare over it will choke the fire and contain it right there that’s probably the greatest thing,” said Reitman

Reitman says you should also keep pets and kids 3-feet away from the oven and always pay attention.

“I know we can be distracted and there are a lot of things going on in our daily lives. But be present when you’re actually cooking,” Reitman said.

Aside from the kitchen, electrical fires are also very common and many times start when a extension is over loaded.

“A quick way to test is just by physically touching it and if it’s warm to the tough you obviously have it overloaded and you want to reduce the number of things plugged in,” Reitman said.

Brown says you should test your carbon monoxide detectors monthly and practice your family escape plan.

“Making a map of the home, getting your kids involved making sure they know how to get out of the house in case of an emergency and then having a common meeting place,” Brown said.

For more information on fire prevention week visit the NFPA website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.