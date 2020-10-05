Rockford Life Rally held on Respect Life Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first Sunday in October is known as Respect Life Sunday in the Catholic faith and it’s a time to cherish, protect and defend human life.

Dozens of people made their way to the Sinnissippi Music Shell for a Rockford Rally For Life event. Members of the clergy led the group in prayer and local leaders spoke to the crowds. Event Organizer Kevin Rilott says his goal is to unify the Rockford community through the rally.

“It’s really the Rockford Life Rally to bring together our community no matter who you are, where you’re from, what your religion, if you have no religion. We just want our community to come together, respect each other, love each other and listen to each other,” Rilott said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.