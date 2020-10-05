Advertisement

Rockford area again under Frost Advisory overnight, but major improvements loom this week

Multiple days with 80° temperatures a distinct possibility by the weekend
Our first Frost Advisory of the season is in effect.
By Mark Henderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It goes without saying that we’ve been mired in quite a cool stretch of weather the past several days, and the coldest temperatures of the entire stretch are likely still ahead of us tonight. But there’s good news on the horizon, and plenty of it. Improvements get underway as early as Monday, with a return to more seasonable conditions likely.

Before we get there, though, another frosty night is ahead of us Sunday. For the second time in four nights, a Frost Advisory is in effect for the Stateline. This time, though, the advisory encompasses the entire area, not just a portion of it. Clear skies and light winds will allow for temperatures to fall to between 30° and 35°. Protective measures should be taken with any tender vegetation which may succumb to the cold temperatures.

For the second time in less than a week, our area's been placed under a frost advisory.
While wind won’t be much of a factor overnight, there may be just enough to send wind chills a few degrees cooler than the air temperature. As it stands now, we’ll likely have wind chills in the 30s by as early as 10:30 this evening.

By as early as 10:30 this evening, wind chills will have likely fallen into the 30s areawide.
By the time our workweek and school week begin Monday Morning, it’ll be even more frigid, with wind chills in the 20s as the day commences.

As we prepare to head to work or school Monday Morning, we'll do so with wind chills in the 20s!
Abundant, if not unlimited sunshine will go to work thereafter, along with an increasingly well-organized southwesterly wind, which should send our temperatures close to our normal high temperature for October 5 of 67°. Ultimately, the cool start will likely cause us to fall just short of that marker. Undoubtedly, though, the warming accelerates in the days that follow, and by the time Friday rolls around, temperatures will be more than ten degrees above normal.

One more chilly, but much more seasonable day is on tap Monday, followed by a major warming trend later in the week.
Friday’s 78° high temperature is not likely to be the warmest of the week! It’s reasonable to conceive that we could touch 80°, and perhaps on more than one occasion this weekend and beyond. That’s the thought echoed by our extended forecast, which currently projects highs of 80° Saturday and next Monday.

Sunshine will dominate for the next week and a half with only one rain chance. Temperatures are also going to be extremely pleasant.
The notion of 80s in October is not a foreign one! In fact, they’re quite common, even this late in the season. A typical October sees two days of 80° temperatures, and on one occasion, a whopping 13 such days occurred! The last time we went an October without a single 80° was back in 2014.

