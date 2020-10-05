Rockford area again under Frost Advisory overnight, but major improvements loom this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It goes without saying that we’ve been mired in quite a cool stretch of weather the past several days, and the coldest temperatures of the entire stretch are likely still ahead of us tonight. But there’s good news on the horizon, and plenty of it. Improvements get underway as early as Monday, with a return to more seasonable conditions likely.

Before we get there, though, another frosty night is ahead of us Sunday. For the second time in four nights, a Frost Advisory is in effect for the Stateline. This time, though, the advisory encompasses the entire area, not just a portion of it. Clear skies and light winds will allow for temperatures to fall to between 30° and 35°. Protective measures should be taken with any tender vegetation which may succumb to the cold temperatures.

While wind won’t be much of a factor overnight, there may be just enough to send wind chills a few degrees cooler than the air temperature. As it stands now, we’ll likely have wind chills in the 30s by as early as 10:30 this evening.

By the time our workweek and school week begin Monday Morning, it’ll be even more frigid, with wind chills in the 20s as the day commences.

Abundant, if not unlimited sunshine will go to work thereafter, along with an increasingly well-organized southwesterly wind, which should send our temperatures close to our normal high temperature for October 5 of 67°. Ultimately, the cool start will likely cause us to fall just short of that marker. Undoubtedly, though, the warming accelerates in the days that follow, and by the time Friday rolls around, temperatures will be more than ten degrees above normal.

Friday’s 78° high temperature is not likely to be the warmest of the week! It’s reasonable to conceive that we could touch 80°, and perhaps on more than one occasion this weekend and beyond. That’s the thought echoed by our extended forecast, which currently projects highs of 80° Saturday and next Monday.

The notion of 80s in October is not a foreign one! In fact, they’re quite common, even this late in the season. A typical October sees two days of 80° temperatures, and on one occasion, a whopping 13 such days occurred! The last time we went an October without a single 80° was back in 2014.