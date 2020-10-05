Public visitation held for Former Rockford Mayor John McNamara

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds pay their respects to Former Mayor John McNamara during a public visitation at Fitzgerald Funeral Home Sunday.

The Indiana native moved to Rockford in 1966 after serving in the Army he became a public defender, alderman and Rockford’s Democratic Mayor from 1981 to 1988.

McNamara died Wednesday at age 81.

