Protesters search for answers after officer involved shooting

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For days protesters have been at Rockford City Hall, asking for answers about an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night.

“We’re not leaving no it’s not good enough, the mayor has to have a press conference and answer questions," Community activist Terry Patterson said.

The Rockford Police Department did name the officer who fired their weapon as Dominik Mcniece, but community activist Leslie Rolfe isn’t satisfied.

“You only released the name after you did a bunch of arrests and you assaulted people in the midst of the arrest," Rolfe said.

At least four protesters were handcuffed outside Rockford City Hall Monday, including Rolfe, and community activist Ajia Penix. She says the response from the city is unacceptable.

“The transparency that you are seeing right now in releasing his name is a direct result of the pressure we have been applying the entire weekend," Penix said.

Transparency and accountability, that’s what many protesters at city hall say they are asking for.

“There are people who are wanting to actively participate in the accountability process of corruption and brutality and injustice," Rockford citizen Skye Gia Garcia said.

Commander of the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force Chuck Davidson says it is an active investigation, and when more details will be released is still unknown.

“I don’t see how anybody can have any trust in anything that’s going on from this point," Rolfe said. "I think as a community we have to hold them accountable every step of the way and we have to have transparency every step of the way.”

