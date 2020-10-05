Rockford PD officer named in Friday night shooting of suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of the officer that shot a suspect following a police pursuit in Rockford has been named by the Rockford Police Department on Monday.

On Friday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers were involved in an incident at the intersection of Springfield and S. Main Street. During the incident, officer Dominik McNiece fired his weapon and struck the suspect. McNiece has been with the Rockford Police Department since April of 2013.

Directly following the incident, the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force was activated to conduct the investigation.

If you have information about the investigation, contact Commander Chuck Davidson of the Illinois State Police. He can be reached at 815-987-7844.

