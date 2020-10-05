Mercyhealth Endoscopy Center now able to see first patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Rockton will see its first patients in its new Endoscopy Center.

Mercyhealth’s Rockton Campus has been performing endoscopic procedures for patients. On Monday, the hospital is equipped with technology to assist physicians in performing diagnostic and treatment procedures.

The Rockton Campus Endoscopy Center features a reception area, 12 private recovery rooms, four GI and endoscopy procedural suites, one bronchoscopy lab and one Endoscopic Retrograde cholangiopancreatography room. ERCP is a procedure that combines upper GI, endoscopy and X-rays to treat problems of the bile and pancreatic ducts.

Endoscopy deals with examining the inside of the body using an endoscope, which is a device consisting of a flexible tube and an optical system. During an endoscopic procedure, an endoscope is introduced into the body through a natural opening. Endoscopic procedures can be used to diagnose and evaluate a condition and also as a form of treatment. The most common endoscopic procedures evaluate the esophagus, stomach, and portions of the intestine.

Mercyhealth’s new Endoscopy Center is part of Mercyhealth’s over $50 million dollar investment to the Rockton Campus. This $50 million investment also includes a renovated physician clinic, surgical prep and recovery area and water remediation work. Other services enhanced on the Rockton Campus include the Orthopedic Institute, Cancer Center, Laboratory, Sub-Acute inpatient services and the EMS Training Center.

“Mercyhealth’s new Endoscopy Center is part of our over $50 million dollar investment to the Rockton Campus. We are excited to open up this new space to our patients for their GI endoscopic needs,” Chad Salmon, manager of gastroenterology at Mercyhealth said. “We renovated and adapted this new unit to accommodate same-day endoscopy procedures. Patients will now also like the privacy of our Center, and our caring staff creates a comfortable atmosphere for each and every patient.”

For more information about Mercyhealth, visit mercyhealthsystem.org.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.