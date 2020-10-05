Man to serve 90 days periodic imprisonment for sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- A 27-year-old man found guilty of criminal sexual abuse in Winnebago County will serve 90 days of periodic imprisonment.

Michael Lambert was found guilty of criminal sexual abuse following a bench trial before Judge Joseph McGraw, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross. He was then sentenced to 30 months' probation and to serve 90 days periodic imprisonment in the Winnebago County Jail by Judge Joseph McGraw.

Lambert previously was found guilty on Aug. 3.

On Nov. 18, 2018, officers from the Rockford City Police Department met at the District 1 building with a victim, in reference to an act of criminal sexual abuse, according to Hite Ross. During the investigation, Michael Lambert was named a suspect.

Criminal sexual abuse is a class 4 felony with a sentencing range of up to 30 months probation or 1-3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

