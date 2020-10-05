Advertisement

LA Kings acquire D Määttä from Blackhawks for F Morrison

FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta (6) moves the puck away from St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago. The Los Angeles Kings have acquired Maatta from the Blackhawks in a trade for minor league forward Brad Morrison. The Kings announced the deal Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, to acquire Maatta, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP/WIFR) — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Olli Määttä from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for minor-league forward Brad Morrison.

The Kings announced the deal Sunday to acquire Määttä, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh.

Määttä spent last season with the Blackhawks after six seasons with the Penguins. The Finnish blueliner had four goals and 13 assists in 65 games for Chicago before adding three goals and three assists in nine playoff games.

The trade clears salary-cap space for the Blackhawks, who acquired Määttä in June 2019. Määttä has two years and more than $8 million left on his contract, and the Blackhawks were contemplating a buyout to create space for their offseason business after Määttä had a mildly disappointing regular season.

Chicago has the No. 17 overall pick in the draft on Tuesday.

