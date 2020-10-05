Advertisement

James Robinson continues to produce despite Jaguars’ third straight loss

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WIFR) - For the first time this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a lead after the first quarter and the lead at halftime. However, the Bengals responded in the third by outscoring Jacksonville 17-0 en route to a 33-25 for Cincinnati’s first win of the year.

James Robinson had another big day running and catching the ball for the Jaguars (1-3). The Rockford native ran for 75 yards on 17 carries, adding 32 yards receiving on four receptions. His long run and catch of the day each went for 14 yards. He almost added a 40-yard run in the third, but it was called back after an offensive holding penalty.

It was the Lutheran grad’s third straight game with at least 100 total yards. He joins a shortlist of some pretty impressive running backs after Sunday’s performance.

Robinson becomes the seventh player to record at least 90 yards from scrimmage in each of his first four NFL games. The others on the list include Billy Sims (1980), Eric Dickerson (1983), LaDanian Tomlinson (2001), Adrian Peterson (2007), Kareem Hunt (2017), and Saquon Barkley (2018).

Jacksonville will look to snap its three-game losing streak against the 0-4 Texans in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 11.

