Advertisement

It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

He now has his black and white markings
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo has confirmed that their 6-week old baby panda is a boy.

The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

The baby panda, born Aug. 21, received a genetic test via cheek swab that confirmed the gender.

Photos and videos released by the zoo show the baby, which was born pink, blind and nearly hairless, starting to take on the familiar black-and-white coloring.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Belvidere Park District, Aquatics Needs Committee announce open house Oct. 6

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The first 50 attendees will receive a free Centennial Celebration glass, a 16 oz. pint size.

Coronavirus

Trump leaves hospital, declares ‘I feel good’

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

National Politics

Biden aims to expand map as Trump recovers from coronavirus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic presidential nominee made his second trip to Florida in a little over two weeks on Monday.

National Politics

Biden talks about voter registration in Florida

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Biden says the Haitian community can determine the outcome of the election.

News

Stateline fire departments are serving up fire safety in the kitchen during fire prevention week.

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
About a third of all house fires start in the kitchen and in honor of fire prevention week area fire departments share some safety tips.

Latest News

News

$5K in damages after Rockford apartment fire

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

News

WCHD: 203 COVID-19 cases since Saturday, positivity rate jumps to 10.5%

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 96.5 percent recovery rate.

News

State Fire Marshal reminds residents to be safe in kitchen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Keep these important tips in mind to keep your kitchen and home fire safe.

National

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.