Ill. adds 1,853 COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 28 – October 4 is 3.4 percent.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 1,853 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with 14 additional deaths.

A Winnebago County man in his 70′s and a woman in her 100′s were among the additional deaths.

The deaths reported Monday include:

• Champaign County: 1 female 90′s

• Christian County: 1 male 80′s

• Cook County: 2 males 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80′s

• Fayette County: 1 male 90′s

• Knox County: 1 male 50′s

• Monroe County: 1 male 80′s

• Wayne County: 1 male 50′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 70′s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 100+

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 303,394 cases, including 8,805 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 28 – October 4 is 3.4 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,538 specimens for a total of 5,924,956. As of Sunday night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 382 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

