Advertisement

Harlem High School confirms COVID-19 case

The school district sent out an email before 3 p.m. with the confirmation.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem School District confirmed there was a case of COVID-19 at Harlem High School on Monday afternoon.

The school district sent out an email before 3 p.m. with the confirmation.

"October 5, 2020

Dear Parents and Staff,

We are writing to inform you that an individual at Harlem High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is currently in isolation at home and will not return to school until being cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department to do so.

With help from the Health Department, we have already contacted students, staff or families who might have recently been in close contact with this individual. If any additional individuals are determined to be a close contact to the affected individual, the Health Department will reach out and provide appropriate guidance. A close contact is a person who was within six feet of the affected person for at least 15 minutes or longer. Close contacts to a confirmed case of COVID-19 are required to remain in quarantine at home for 14 calendar days starting from the last day of contact with the confirmed case. The two-week quarantine timeline is required even if they test negative or do not show any symptoms of COVID-19.

We are sharing this information with you out of precaution so that families and staff are informed of what is happening within the building. Student and staff health and safety is our number one priority.

We are continuing to follow all guidelines set forth from the WCHD, IDPH, and CDC. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and remain six feet apart to the greatest extent possible, wear a face covering when in public, frequently wash hands and hard surfaces, and stay home if you are ill.

Sincerely,

Terrell Yarbrough

Principal"

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WCHD: 203 COVID-19 cases since Saturday, positivity rate jumps to 10.5%

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 96.5 percent recovery rate.

News

State Fire Marshal reminds residents to be safe in kitchen

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Keep these important tips in mind to keep your kitchen and home fire safe.

News

Man to serve 90 days periodic imprisonment for sexual abuse

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Lambert previously was found guilty on Aug. 3.

News

Mercyhealth Endoscopy Center now able to see first patients

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Endoscopy deals with examining the inside of the body using an endoscope, which is a device consisting of a flexible tube and an optical system.

Latest News

News

Uber to help voters get to polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In September, Uber announced a commitment to help get folks registered to vote.

News

Rockford PD officer named in Friday night shooting of suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
McNiece has been with the Rockford Police Department since April of 2013.

News

gener8tor announces 50 companies in pre-accelerators nationwide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The 50 startups are located across the country, and represent a wide variety of industries and verticals, including IIoT, Medtech, SaaS and beyond.

News

Ill. adds 1,853 COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 28 – October 4 is 3.4 percent.

News

Suicide awareness, benefit ride to be held for family of Sgt. Steven Corday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The ride will start at CherryVale Mall in Rockford at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

News

White House press secretary McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This comes days after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.