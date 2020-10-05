gener8tor announces 50 companies in pre-accelerators nationwide

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Startup accelerator gener8tor announced the participants selected for 10 of its fall 2020 gBETA cohorts.

The 50 startups are located across the country, and represent a wide variety of industries and verticals, including IIoT, Medtech, SaaS and beyond.

The gBETA Beloit fall 2020 cohort is the 8th program held since the gBETA Beloit program launched in 2017. To date, the gBETA Beloit alumni have raised a combined $8.54 million from private investors and created more than 100 jobs, according to gener8tor.

“The companies selected for our Fall 2020 cohort are building innovative solutions around big problems in our community and economy,” Mason Cook, gBETA Beloit Director said. “gener8tor’s mission is to be the best partner for a community to invest in its best and brightest, and the talented founders leading these five teams align with that mission.”

gBETA is a free, seven-week accelerator that works with five startups at a time for no fees and no equity. gBETA is a program of startup accelerator gener8tor. Participants receive individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors.

Some of the cohorts are Aktibo Athletics, GLW, QwikTrips, Safepro and Thriveific.

The program is designed to help startups gain early customer traction on their product or idea, and establish metrics that can make them competitive applicants for full-time, equity-based accelerators or seed investment.

“Irontek is excited to welcome these five local startups to our eighth gBETA Beloit cohort,” Erin Clausen, Investment Manager at gBETA sponsor Irontek, the Beloit incubator and tech hub said. “This program has had an amazing impact in our community over the last four years and we look forward to working with these founders and their teams as we continue to grow innovative businesses here in Beloit.”

The 10 fall programs kicked off on Thursday, Oct. 1 and the startups will work with the gener8tor team over the course of seven weeks to meet mentors, gain customer traction and pitch to investors. Due to COVID-19, the fall 2020 programs are all being held virtually.

The gBETA Beloit program is supported by sponsors Hendricks Commercial Properties and Irontek. gBETA Beloit is held twice per year, each time with five companies from across all industries and business models. Those interested in learning more can reach out to gBETA Beloit Director Mason Cook at mason@gener8tor.com or visit here.

