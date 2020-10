ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Widespread frost to start this Monday morning as lows drop to the low 30′s and upper 20′s. Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low 60′s. South winds late morning and afternoon between 15 - 25 MPH. Low 70′s and sunny both Wednesday and Thursday.

