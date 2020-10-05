Advertisement

Faith Walkers Assembly hosts community blanket drive

As the winter months quickly approach a Rockford church is collecting blankets to keep people warm.
Oct. 4, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the winter months quickly approach a Rockford church is collecting blankets to keep people warm.

Faith Walkers Assembly is hosting its second community blanket drive where all brand new blankets and quilts donated will benefit local shelters including the Rockford Rescue Mission, and Carpenters Place. Last year the church received more than 100 donations  and this year they are looking to double it.

“Last year we were able to donate to the Rockford Rescue Mission 75 blankets and 25 to Carpenters place so we are looking to reach out into the community and service those in need,” said Gail Richardson, Faith Walkers Assembly outreach ministry director.

The blanket driver will take place every Sunday from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. through December 13.

