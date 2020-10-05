Advertisement

Belvidere Park District, Aquatics Needs Committee announce open house Oct. 6

The first 50 attendees will receive a free Centennial Celebration glass, a 16 oz. pint size.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Aquatics Services Committee will be providing an update to its work from the past seven months.

“The committee was established to help shape the future of aquatic services in the Belvidere Township community. It will also provide the community a last chance for input on future aquatic needs,” according to the Belvidere Park District.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Prairie Fields near the parking lot.

