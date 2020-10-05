$5K in damages after Rockford apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An apartment building suffered $5,000 in damages after a fire on Monday afternoon.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to the Harbor East Apartments at 6532 Spring Brook Rd. for a report of a structure fire at 3:06 p.m. Crews discovered an exterior fire involving ground cover spreading to vinyl siding on the south wall of the apartment building, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished by crews using an attack hose line. Other fire crews worked to evacuate smoke from the building and performed overhaul of the damaged area. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

