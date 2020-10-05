Advertisement

51 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. since Saturday, additional death

By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,230 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 51 cases and a single death were announced since Saturday.

Of those cases, 1,017 have recovered and now 24 have died after the death of a 90-year-old. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 49 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 130 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: More than 231 positive cases, chart reading does not specify and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 172 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 230 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 179 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 104 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 67 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 39 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

There is free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in the county. The Boone County Administrative Campus will host free testing at the parking lot at 1212 Logan Ave. in Belvidere from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Wednesday, Oct. 7.

You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

