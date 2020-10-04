Watt wins individual title as Boylan earns NIC-10 boys’ championship
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a much calmer and cooler afternoon at Elliot Golf Course for the final round of the NIC-10 boys' conference tournament on Saturday. When it was all said and done, the best team and best golfer all season long proved to be the best at tournament time. Cooper Watt won the individual title by eight strokes while Boylan won its fourth straight conference championship.
Watt did not have his "A" game on the back nine, with bogeys on 10, 11, and 12, but held it together to shoot a 73. Belvidere North’s Nate Lendman had the best round of the day, shooting a 71 and vaulting himself into second place overall.
The Titans had three golfers score in the 70s led by Watt (73), Nolan Brauns (77), and Jack Osbourne (79).
For the first time since 2002, East finished in the top four.
Team Results (2-Day Total)
- Boylan - 620
- Guilford - 636
- Hononegah - 669
- East - 674
- Harlem - 684
- Belvidere North - 695
- Auburn - 700
- Belvidere - 733
- Freeport - 769
- Jefferson - 967
Individual Leaderboard (2-Day Total)
- Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 144
- Nate Lendman (North) - 152
- Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 153
- Conner Knuth (Guilford) - 154
- Ben Bathje (East) - 157
- Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 160
- Luke Grall (Guilford) - 161
- Zach Burfoot (Harlem) - 161
- Cade Bastian (Hononegah) - 162
- Nollan Silva (Auburn) - 163
Final Team Standings (Dual & Tournament Points)
- Boylan - 35
- Guilford - 33
- Hononegah - 25
- East - 24
- Harlem - 19
- Belvidere North - 18
- Auburn - 14
- Belvidere - 8
- Freeport - 4
- Jefferson - 0
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.