Watt wins individual title as Boylan earns NIC-10 boys’ championship

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a much calmer and cooler afternoon at Elliot Golf Course for the final round of the NIC-10 boys' conference tournament on Saturday. When it was all said and done, the best team and best golfer all season long proved to be the best at tournament time. Cooper Watt won the individual title by eight strokes while Boylan won its fourth straight conference championship.

Watt did not have his "A" game on the back nine, with bogeys on 10, 11, and 12, but held it together to shoot a 73. Belvidere North’s Nate Lendman had the best round of the day, shooting a 71 and vaulting himself into second place overall.

The Titans had three golfers score in the 70s led by Watt (73), Nolan Brauns (77), and Jack Osbourne (79).

For the first time since 2002, East finished in the top four.

Team Results (2-Day Total)

  1. Boylan - 620
  2. Guilford - 636
  3. Hononegah - 669
  4. East - 674
  5. Harlem - 684
  6. Belvidere North - 695
  7. Auburn - 700
  8. Belvidere - 733
  9. Freeport - 769
  10. Jefferson - 967

Individual Leaderboard (2-Day Total)

  1. Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 144
  2. Nate Lendman (North) - 152
  3. Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 153
  4. Conner Knuth (Guilford) - 154
  5. Ben Bathje (East) - 157
  6. Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 160
  7. Luke Grall (Guilford) - 161
  8. Zach Burfoot (Harlem) - 161
  9. Cade Bastian (Hononegah) - 162
  10. Nollan Silva (Auburn) - 163

Final Team Standings (Dual & Tournament Points)

  1. Boylan - 35
  2. Guilford - 33
  3. Hononegah - 25
  4. East - 24
  5. Harlem - 19
  6. Belvidere North - 18
  7. Auburn - 14
  8. Belvidere - 8
  9. Freeport - 4
  10. Jefferson - 0

