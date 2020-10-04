Watt wins individual title as Boylan earns NIC-10 boys’ championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a much calmer and cooler afternoon at Elliot Golf Course for the final round of the NIC-10 boys' conference tournament on Saturday. When it was all said and done, the best team and best golfer all season long proved to be the best at tournament time. Cooper Watt won the individual title by eight strokes while Boylan won its fourth straight conference championship.

Watt did not have his "A" game on the back nine, with bogeys on 10, 11, and 12, but held it together to shoot a 73. Belvidere North’s Nate Lendman had the best round of the day, shooting a 71 and vaulting himself into second place overall.

The Titans had three golfers score in the 70s led by Watt (73), Nolan Brauns (77), and Jack Osbourne (79).

For the first time since 2002, East finished in the top four.

Team Results (2-Day Total)

Boylan - 620 Guilford - 636 Hononegah - 669 East - 674 Harlem - 684 Belvidere North - 695 Auburn - 700 Belvidere - 733 Freeport - 769 Jefferson - 967

Individual Leaderboard (2-Day Total)

Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 144 Nate Lendman (North) - 152 Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 153 Conner Knuth (Guilford) - 154 Ben Bathje (East) - 157 Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 160 Luke Grall (Guilford) - 161 Zach Burfoot (Harlem) - 161 Cade Bastian (Hononegah) - 162 Nollan Silva (Auburn) - 163

Final Team Standings (Dual & Tournament Points)

Boylan - 35 Guilford - 33 Hononegah - 25 East - 24 Harlem - 19 Belvidere North - 18 Auburn - 14 Belvidere - 8 Freeport - 4 Jefferson - 0

