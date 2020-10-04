Walk to end Alzheimer’s asks participants to join in from anywhere

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The chill in the air couldn’t keep dozens of people from participating in the walk to end Alzheimer’s in Beloit on Saturday.

Instead of the large in-person experience typical in years past, walkers were encouraged to participate anywhere and everywhere. Taking part in whatever way they could to raise money and awareness on the disease.

Beloit participants helped raise over $28,000, which will stay right in the Rock County community.

“All of the funds stay here locally and it is helping us so that we can provide care and support programs at no cost to families. We also fund local and national research to ultimately find a cure,” Hanna Meronk of the Alzheimer’s Association says.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.