Advertisement

Walk to end Alzheimer’s asks participants to join in from anywhere

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The chill in the air couldn’t keep dozens of people from participating in the walk to end Alzheimer’s in Beloit on Saturday.

Instead of the large in-person experience typical in years past, walkers were encouraged to participate anywhere and everywhere. Taking part in whatever way they could to raise money and awareness on the disease.

Beloit participants helped raise over $28,000, which will stay right in the Rock County community.

“All of the funds stay here locally and it is helping us so that we can provide care and support programs at no cost to families. We also fund local and national research to ultimately find a cure,” Hanna Meronk of the Alzheimer’s Association says.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walk to end Alzheimer’s asks participants to join in from anywhere

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Protesters march to Janesville in response to shooting death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Man shot by Rockford police officer Friday in critical condition

Updated: 1 hour ago

Regional

Protesters march to Janesville in response to shooting death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Protesters in Beloit travel north, marching from Riverside Park to Janesville in response to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

Regional

Man transported to hospital after shooting in Rockford Saturday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of W. State Street in Rockford Saturday night.

Regional

Police investigating armed robbery at 11th Street O’Reilly Auto Parts in Rockford

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford Police are on the scene of an armed robbery that took place at an auto shop on Rockford’s near south side Saturday night.

Regional

Der Rathskeller in Rockford announces reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The wait is over! After closing its doors this past December, a piece of Rockford history is back as Der Rathskeller announces its reopening.

Regional

Man shot by Rockford police officer Friday in critical condition

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
At a press conference Saturday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross says Tyris S. Jones is in stable but critical condition after an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

Regional

Woman killed in Beloit overnight shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Beloit Police were called to the area of Park and Grand Avenues in beloit around 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Regional

Pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Rockford

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
One person is dead following a crash early Saturday in the 2100 block of N. Central Avenue in Rockford.