Rare Rockford home to hit the market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A home on Old Wood rd. will hit the Rockford housing market in the coming week, but unlike most on the block, this house was built by Sears.

“Sears is one of nine companies that marketed mail-order houses on a nationwide basis," Architectural Historian Rebecca Hunter said.

Hunter’s job is to research mail-order homes. The structures are rare, and we’re precut in stores instead of being hand made on-site. Hunter says she has never walked through a Sears Malden home before, and that she was not disappointed.

“The most amazing thing about this model is that it was built in 1941 which is after Sears closed their modern homes division in 1940," Hunter said. "It’s one of probably the last Sears houses that was ever built.”

The current owner of the home, Michael Montana says he did not know the history behind the structure, but as he learned more the home grew on him.

“Come to find out it was built by the Sears representative in Rockford it had a rich history on it just very intriguing,” Montana said. “It was kind of like a caffeine for me.”

Montana says he values the historical aspect of the home, but with housing trends pointing in the right direction, it was time to sell.

“We want something that’s going to better suit our family down the road,” Montana said

Montana says the home will hit the market Tuesday and hopes the next owner will preserve its historical traits.

