Protesters march to Janesville in response to shooting death of Breonna Taylor

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Protesters in Beloit travel north, marching from Riverside Park to Janesville in response to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Organizers showing up for racial justice mapped out the route, taking protesters up Highway 51 and ending at the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville. Dozens joined the march, including Reverend Michael Bell from New Zion Baptist Church. He says it’s important to stand up to injustice.

Bell says, “I like to continually encourage and motivate them to continue because even though they see a lot of hopeless situations there is still hope and we need our younger groups and youth to continually be involved because they are the ones that are continually to be more affected by this.”

