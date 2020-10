ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are on the scene of an armed robbery that took place at an auto shop on Rockford’s near south side Saturday night.

According to Twitter, an unknown amount of United States currency was stolen.

Armed Robbery 3100 11th st, O’Reilly Auto Parts. Officers are on the scene of an armed robbery to the business. Unknown amount of USC taken. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 4, 2020

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.