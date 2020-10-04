Advertisement

Open house shows off upgraded Jubilee Center

At an open house, those who run the center show off the improvements.
At an open house, those who run the center show off the improvements.(WIFR)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Jubilee Center near downtown Rockford gets a much-needed makeover, and Sunday they showed off the upgrades at an open house.

The center that helps those who struggle with any form of mental illness is housed in an old gymnasium. The floor was close to 80 years old until it was replaced this week.

The entire building was repainted bringing a new feel to the center and those who work there say these changes help the people who need it most.

“We are investing in the center for them and its an investment in the people that we serve," Executive Director of Shelter Care Sarah Parker-Scanlon said. "I think it shows the respect that we care enough to make sure that the place that they come to for a home away from home is just a nice clean place for them to gather each day.”

The Jubilee Center is offering limited services due to the COVID-19 pandemic members can receive sack lunches mail and more.

