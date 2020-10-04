Der Rathskeller in Rockford announces reopening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wait is over! After closing its doors this past December, a piece of Rockford history is back as Der Rathskeller announces its reopening.

Under its new name, Rathskeller Rockford and new ownership under Jonathon Griffin, he announced in a Facebook post Saturday that the 90-year-old favorite will start welcoming diners on Tuesday, October 6.

I am so excited to announce that after 6 months of work, Rathskeller Rockford is finally ready to open its doors to our... Posted by Rathskeller Rockford on Saturday, October 3, 2020

In the beginning, beverages will only be served but food will soon join the menu. Its popular biergarten will also be available for guests to enjoy.

Doors open at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.