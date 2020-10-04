Advertisement

Der Rathskeller in Rockford announces reopening

Courtesy: Der Rathskeller Restaurant (Facebook)
Courtesy: Der Rathskeller Restaurant (Facebook)(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wait is over! After closing its doors this past December, a piece of Rockford history is back as Der Rathskeller announces its reopening.

Under its new name, Rathskeller Rockford and new ownership under Jonathon Griffin, he announced in a Facebook post Saturday that the 90-year-old favorite will start welcoming diners on Tuesday, October 6.

I am so excited to announce that after 6 months of work, Rathskeller Rockford is finally ready to open its doors to our...

Posted by Rathskeller Rockford on Saturday, October 3, 2020

In the beginning, beverages will only be served but food will soon join the menu. Its popular biergarten will also be available for guests to enjoy.

Doors open at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Man transported to hospital after shooting in Rockford Saturday night

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of W. State Street in Rockford Saturday night.

Regional

Police investigating armed robbery at 11th Street O’Reilly Auto Parts in Rockford

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford Police are on the scene of an armed robbery that took place at an auto shop on Rockford’s near south side Saturday night.

Regional

Man shot by Rockford police officer Friday in critical condition

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
At a press conference Saturday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross says Tyris S. Jones is in stable but critical condition after an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

Regional

Woman killed in Beloit overnight shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Beloit Police were called to the area of Park and Grand Avenues in beloit around 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Latest News

Regional

Pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Rockford

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
One person is dead following a crash early Saturday in the 2100 block of N. Central Avenue in Rockford.

News

Wisconsin and Rockford owners weigh in on region wide indoor dining mandate

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The clock is ticking for indoor dining in our region as Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mandate goes into effect Saturday requiring dining to move back outdoors.

News

Police Chase Ends in Officer Involved Shooting

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 999 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

65 schools confirm total of 166 COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co.

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.2 percent.

News

EPA removes part of Rockford Groundwater Contamination Site Superfund List

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Other areas on-site remain on the NPL.