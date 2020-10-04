Community activist look for answers in officer-involved shooting by protesting in front of Rockford City Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer allegedly fired off five shots during a traffic stop hitting a man 3 times, in the arm and lower back and now community activists are responding by protesting out front of the Rockford City Hall Building looking for answers.

During a Saturday news conference Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross would not release details on the officer who allegedly shot Tyris Jones. Hite Ross says it’s not up to her to release the name that’s the job of the Rockford Police Department. But Community Activist Aija Penix says that’s not good enough and believes the public deserves answers.

“To ask for peace and calm in a time like this of course is the politically correct thing to do. But I don’t think peace and calm is what we should be asking for. We should be asking for information and transparency,” Penix said.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement on the City Of Rockford Government Facebook page Sunday saying in part, “Incidents such as these are some of the most difficult for our community and our officers. I ask the community to respect the investigation and reserve judgment on the officer and citizen involved.” McNamara said.

