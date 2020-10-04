Man transported to hospital after shooting in Rockford Saturday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of W. State Street in Rockford Saturday night.

Officials say the shooting involves a 26-year-old victim who was transported to a local hospital. The victims conditions are unknown at this time.

Shooting investigation: 3000 block of W. State Street. 26 year old male victim. He was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Investigation still ongoing. Please avoid area. No further info at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 4, 2020

Police ask the public to avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.