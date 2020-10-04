Man transported to hospital after shooting in Rockford Saturday night
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of W. State Street in Rockford Saturday night.
Officials say the shooting involves a 26-year-old victim who was transported to a local hospital. The victims conditions are unknown at this time.
Police ask the public to avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.
