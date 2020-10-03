Woman killed in Beloit overnight shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Police were called to the area of Park and Grand Avenues in beloit around 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found a 26-year-old female and a 32-year old male with gunshot wounds. The 26-year-old woman was rushed to an area hospital where she later was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Update 11:35 am: We do not expect to release the identity of the individual killed today. The homicide investigation is... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, October 3, 2020

The man was treated for non-life threatening wounds. Police say several shots were fired at the scene. No word on any suspects in this homicide investigation.

If anyone has information related to the shooting, they are encouraged to call Beloit Police at 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.