Advertisement

Woman killed in Beloit overnight shooting

(WILX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Police were called to the area of Park and Grand Avenues in beloit around 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found a 26-year-old female and a 32-year old male with gunshot wounds. The 26-year-old woman was rushed to an area hospital where she later was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Update 11:35 am: We do not expect to release the identity of the individual killed today. The homicide investigation is...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, October 3, 2020

The man was treated for non-life threatening wounds. Police say several shots were fired at the scene. No word on any suspects in this homicide investigation.

If anyone has information related to the shooting, they are encouraged to call Beloit Police at 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Rockford

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
One person is dead following a crash early Saturday in the 2100 block of N. Central Avenue in Rockford.

News

Wisconsin and Rockford owners weigh in on region wide indoor dining mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The clock is ticking for indoor dining in our region as Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mandate goes into effect Saturday requiring dining to move back outdoors.

News

Police Chase Ends in Officer Involved Shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 999 have recovered and 23 have died.

Latest News

News

65 schools confirm total of 166 COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.2 percent.

News

EPA removes part of Rockford Groundwater Contamination Site Superfund List

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Other areas on-site remain on the NPL.

News

Rockford PD officer shoots suspect, suffers non-life threatening injuries

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Only one officer fired their gun.

News

Katie Kalina named Director of Social Services for Believe in The Children

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Believe In The Children adds full time social worker.

News

Ill. manufacturers celebrate Manufacturing Month

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The celebration highlights the industry’s vital contributions during the coronavirus pandemic and its important role in the state’s economy.

News

Gun Violence on the rise in Rockford

Updated: 20 hours ago